BREAKING: Olomu of Omu-Aran Goes Home

OBA Charles Ibitoye, the Olomu of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, has joined his ancestors.

His demise was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran on Saturday by Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Petu of Omu-Aran.

Awoniyi broke the news of the monarch’s passage shortly after the meeting of the Olomu-in-Council on Saturday in Omu-Aran.

Oba Ibitoye was reported to have died at the age of 65 years after a brief illness.

NAN reports that the rumour of his death which became viral on social media early on Friday, had thrown the community into atmosphere of tension and anxiety.

Awoniyi disclosed that the Elemosho of Omu-Aran, Chef Jimoh Olaiya and his team had been instructed to announce and move round the town to clear the markets as a tradition.

According to Awoniyi, a curfew has been imposed from 9.00 p.m and 5.00 a.m with effect from Saturday.