BUA to Recruit More Hands to Boost Sugar Production

BUA Group has announced that it has received over 38,000 applications to fill vacant positions in its premier sugar estate, Lafiagi Sugar Company, LASUCO in Kwara State.

This is coming on the hills of its preparation to execute its $300billion investment plan in LASUCO in line with the federal government’s Backward Integration Policy (BIP) for the sugar industry.

BUA Group’s $300billion investment in the 20,000 hectares Lafiagi Sugar Estate covers a sugar plantation, sugar mill, refinery and ethanol plant and is expected to produce about 1.5 million metric tonnes of raw sugar annually, 25million litres of ethanol, generate 35megawatt of electricity and create employment opportunities for over 15,000 people directly or indirectly.

Speaking on the ongoing recruitment exercise, General Manager and Group Head, Human Resources at BUA Group, Dotun Adako said that applications into eight key departments in the sugar company had risen to over 38,000.

Adako stressed that BUA Group conducted the exercise to recruit efficient manpower that can handle modern and most sophisticated equipment in sugarcane cultivation with emphasis placed on skill and competence.

He further stated that the online recruitment exercise, which opened on May 26, received 6,000 applications within a few hours, noting that short listing of qualified applicants is currently ongoing.

According to Adako, “We clearly stated the employment criteria and processes in the job adverts. BUA is an equal opportunity employer that doesn’t discriminate in its recruitment procedure, he stated.