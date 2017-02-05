Buhari, Gov Ahmed Charge Muslims, Christians to Shun Religious Violence

Posted on Feb 4 2017 - 9:53pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
76
Tagged as
Related
Naira, The Nigerian Currency, Naira vs Dollars, Foreign Exchange, The Nigerian Foreign Exchange, Nigerian Foreign reserve, Foreign Exchange Policy

Deface The Naira And Risk Arrest- Nigeria Police

Food Stuff, Market women association of Nigeria, #BringBackOurGirls, Women Protest in Ilorin, Kwara news, Market, Adewole International Market, Ilorin, Ponmo, Hides and Skin, Hides, Skin

Food Price Hike: FG Moves to Solve Problem

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, professor Yemi Osibanjo SAN, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

Acting President Advocates For State Police

Niger Govt. to Investigate 12 LG’s Over N4.4bn Delayed Workers Salaries

Kogi Gov.’s Wife Decries Dumping of Babies in Orphanages

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State have called on both Muslims and Christians to work towards common goals and shun all acts capable of tearing the country apart.

The duo made the calls on Friday in their separate remarks at the opening ceremony of the 31st National Qur’an Recitation Competition holding in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdulraheem Adebayo Shittu stressed the need for both Muslims and Christians to respect each other differences for everlasting peaceful co-existence all over the country.

He also called on Nigerians to have faith in the present administration, saying that the present economic hardship would soon be over.

The Kwara State Governor who pointed out that peaceful atmosphere is crucial to overall development submitted that the recent International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-existence held in the state demonstrates that Muslims and Christians can collaborate and provide strategies to move the state and country forward.

He therefore, implored religious clerics to always teach and guide youths in the way of the Holy books and called on Muslims religious leaders to intensify efforts in promoting the true teachings of Islam to insulate impressionable youths from perverted interpretation of the Holy Quran.

Leave A Response