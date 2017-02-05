Buhari, Gov Ahmed Charge Muslims, Christians to Shun Religious Violence

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State have called on both Muslims and Christians to work towards common goals and shun all acts capable of tearing the country apart.

The duo made the calls on Friday in their separate remarks at the opening ceremony of the 31st National Qur’an Recitation Competition holding in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdulraheem Adebayo Shittu stressed the need for both Muslims and Christians to respect each other differences for everlasting peaceful co-existence all over the country.

He also called on Nigerians to have faith in the present administration, saying that the present economic hardship would soon be over.

The Kwara State Governor who pointed out that peaceful atmosphere is crucial to overall development submitted that the recent International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-existence held in the state demonstrates that Muslims and Christians can collaborate and provide strategies to move the state and country forward.

He therefore, implored religious clerics to always teach and guide youths in the way of the Holy books and called on Muslims religious leaders to intensify efforts in promoting the true teachings of Islam to insulate impressionable youths from perverted interpretation of the Holy Quran.