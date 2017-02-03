Buhari, Sultan, Emir of Kano Expected as Quranic Competition Opens in Kwara 

Posted on Feb 2 2017 - 10:39am by Eyitayo
THE 31st National Quranic Recitation competition will kick-off in Ilorin the Kwara State capital tomorrow Friday 3rd February 2017.
The Media and Publicity sub committee for the Competition, in a statement issued on Thursday said the stage is set for the event.
The Committee noted that while the official opening ceremony will take place at the Metropolitan Square along a Asa Dam road beginning at 9 o’ clock in the morning, the competition is slated to hold at Al-Hikmah University along Adeta Area, Ilorin.
The Committee stressed that all the participating states have since arrived Ilorin in order to take part in the event, stressing that Kwara Contingents have also promised to make the state proud by carting away laurels.
President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan Of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II are among dignitaries expected at the event.
The Committee therefore  urged members of the public to come en mass to be part of the historic event.

