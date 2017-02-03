Call Centre Empowers 1,200 Youths in Ilorin

A new modern call centre built by Africa’s Businss processing and Outsoucing (BPO) company, iSON, has empowered 1,200 youths in Ilorin, Kwara Sate.

The commissioning of the call centre in Ilorin, according to a statement, is part of the investment being made by iSON to further expand its footprints in Nigeria.

The company, which said it was set to develop the Nigerian outsourcing sector and further position the country and the continent as a premium outsourcing hub, said the Ilorin call centre is the fourth call centre that the company has set up in Nigeria.

It earlier opened two in Ibadan and another in Abeokuta, even as it promised that more centres are earmarked for other parts of Nigeria in the near future.

“The new call center situated at Ilorin GRA, has been purpose-built to adhere to iSON BPO’s global standards,” said Group Chief Executive Officer of iSON Group, Mr. Pravin Kumar.

He said, “The Ilorin call center will provide employment opportunities to over 1,200 indigenous youth who are also poised to benefit tremendously from the talent up skilling prospects that the company’s Skill Development facility offers.”

Also, similar to the previous establishments, the Ilorin Call Center is built to specification, the ultra-modern call center will serve iSON’s growing clientele in Nigeria, whilst training new employees on global best practices for customer service-delivery.

“The call center is equipped with the latest technology to enable iSON to keep to their commitment of delivering superior call center services throughout the country.”Kumar restated the group’s commitment to constantly upskill the youth of Nigeria and provide improved Customer Experience.

“Nigeria is a very important market for us at iSON, and this explains the level of our investment in the country and our commitment to the development of its ICT industry,” he noted.

“Ilorin is a prime avenue for us to continue our drive to position Nigeria as a premium outsourcing hub in the continent,” he added.

According to him, part of iSON’s core strategy for Nigeria and Africa is to invest in the development of local systems and the up skilling, growth and empowerment of local talent.

He expressed the belief that the new call centre will help reduce the unemployment rate in Kwara state and its environs.

“The commissioning of the new centre means that more jobs will be created for the youth and we are happy to be making such impact in the lives of the people in communities where we operate.

We have always stood by our policy of bringing jobs and IP to people rather than the other way round and not outsourcing local work out of Africa.

We remain focused on doing our part to develop the economy and we will continue to invest in the development of local manpower,” he said.

