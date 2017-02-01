CAN Seeks Equity, Justice Over Southern Kaduna

Posted on Feb 1 2017
PRESIDENT of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has advised government at all levels to imbibe the principle of equity, justice and fairness in order to give everyone a sense of belonging.

He gave the advice yesterday this in Ilorin during a courtesy visit to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state at the Government House, Ilorin.

Ayokunle, who was in the state for the 50th anniversary of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, praised the state governor for his commitment in building sustainable peace in the state.

He said peaceful co-existence wad critical to the development of any nation, adding that the church had 15, 000 churches across the country with about eight million members.

The governor, in his remarks, called advised Nigerians to stop politicising serious national issues and dividing the country along religion line.

He told the clerics that political appointments in the state were based primarily on political and geographical considerations.

The governor urged politicians seeking appointments to do so through political structure rather than employ religious and ethnic sentiments which created tension in the polity.

Identifying land matter as another platform for inter-ethnic crises, the governor promised to computerise Land management process in the state to avoid unnecessary community clashes and needless loss of lives and property.

Earlier, the pastor in charge of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, Pastor Solomon Olawuyi James, said told the governor that the church had since five decades ago committed to preparing men for eternity with Christ and touching lives for global impact.

He added that the church had also involved in a number of social programmes with a view to complementing the efforts of the government in meeting its obligations to the people.

Source

