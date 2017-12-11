CBN Warns Against Abusing Naira at Events

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has warned Nigerians against abusing the naira notes, especially at events.

The Vanguard reports that the apex bank said anyone caught abusing the currency will pay a fine of N50, 000 or risk six months in jail if convicted.

This was disclosed on Friday by an official of the Currency Operation Department of the CBN in Abuja, Mr. Samuel Shuaibu.

Shuaibu during the commencement of a ‘CBN Fair’ to sensitise campaign for residents in the state on the appropriate use of the naira held in Calabar, Cross River State said offenders would henceforth be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, the programme was aimed at sensitising the public on the need to accord respect to naira, online transfer system, how to identify fake currency notes, how to approach the CBN for complaints amongst others.

He bewailed the fact that Nigerians accord more respects to the American Dollar more than the naira, urging Nigerians to appreciate and value the naira because it serves as a symbol of national identity.

Shuaibu said, “The naira has suffered abuse from majority of Nigerians. Today, we find some people spraying the naira in occasions, soiling it, writing on it, squeezing it while others are hawking it.

“The CBN spent a lot of money in the printing of this naira notes. We urge Nigerians to respect the naira and value it.

Anyone caught abusing the naira will risk a jail term of six months or pay a fine of N50, 000.”

