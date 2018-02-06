CCT Trial: Bukola Saraki Resumes Trial Today

Senate President, Bukola Saraki,today appeared before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT to face charges of false declaration.

In a report culled from the Premium Times, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in December 2017 had sent Dr. Saraki back to the CCT to answer three of the 18 charges against him while dismissing the remaining 15.

The three-member panel, led by Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, dismissed the remaining 15 charges instituted by the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami on behalf of the Nigerian government.

In Count 4, Mr. Saraki was accused of making false asset declaration at the end of his tenure as the governor of Kwara State in 2011 and on assumption of office as a senator in 2011 in respect of a property at 17A McDonald, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The prosecution contended that the defendant falsely declared to have acquired the Ikoyi property on September 6, 2006, from the proceeds of sale of rice and sugar.

In Count 5, Mr. Saraki was accused of making false asset declaration at the end of his tenure as the governor of Kwara State in 2011 and on assumption of office as a Senator in 2011, when he declared that he acquired the property at 17B McDonald, Ikoyi Lagos, on September 6, 2006 from the proceeds of sale of rice and sugar.

In Count 6, the prosecution also accused Saraki of making a false declaration in his Asset Declaration Form at the end of tenure as governor of Kwara in 2007 and on assumption of office as governor in 2007 by failing to declare his outstanding loan liabilities of N315, 054,355.92 out of the loan of N380,000,000 obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

In a social media post Monday evening, Mr. Saraki said he is ready to put up his defence against the three counts that are before the Tribunal, despite a contrary advice from his lawyers.

Writing on his Facebook page and Twitter handle, he said that he prefers to be a law-abiding citizen.

“Tomorrow morning, I will be at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in respect of 3 of the 18-count charges for which I have previously been cleared by the same Tribunal. This is following the verdict of the Court of Appeal which ordered that we should go and open our defence on 3 of the counts.

“As a lawmaker and a law-abiding citizen in a nation governed by the rule of law, as opposed to the rule of men, I choose to appear before the Tribunal tomorrow — despite having a pending appeal before the Supreme Court on the same matter.

“My lawyers actually advised that we should apply for a stay of the CCT proceedings pending the determination of the Appeal that we earlier filed before the Supreme Court. But I have a different opinion.

I feel that despite the pending appeal before the apex court, I should and will put up my defence as regards the 3 counts. I am convinced of my innocence on these counts and confident consequently of a favourable decision of the Tribunal on them.

This has always been my position from Day 1.

“My greatest interest has always been to clear my name as soon as possible and it is my hope that justice will be expeditiously served by the Tribunal.”