Challenges: Wife of Kwara Gov Urges Mothers to Intensify Prayers For Nigeria

MRS Omolewa Ahmed, wife of Kwara Governor has urged women and mothers across the country to pray for Nigeria to enable it over-come its current challenges.

Ahmed made the call on Wednesday in Ilorin at a two-day prayer session she organised for women tagged: “Kwara Mothers pray’’.

According to her, prayer is the only solution to whatever problem one is passing through in life.

She said that the purpose of the prayer was to “seek the face of God for the nation, Kwara state and the family’’.

“We are gathered here to intercede to the almighty on behalf of our husbands, children and the whole country,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session featured Muslim and Christian clerics as well as other adherent of both religions.

Both faithful took turn to read from the Holy Quran and holy Bible.

In her sermon, Dr Habiba Adam, the Director, Centre for Continuous Education, Kwara State Polytechnic called on women to shun all vices and go spiritual.

She urged them to use the gift bestowed upon them by God positively, while observing that sympathy and empathy were characteristics of women and mothers.

Adam described women as the source of life, compassion, goodness, mercy and comfort when all hope seemed lost.

On her part, Dr Saudat Abdulbaki, the Head, Mass Communication Department, University of Ilorin commended the governor’s wife for bringing the women of Kwara together to seek the face of Allah.

She described their coming together to pray for the country as timely, and a right step in the right direction.

Also leading the faithful in prayers, Pastor Grace Oset, a Christian cleric said that the problem with most Nigerians was that they pray without working toward righteousness.

She said change should begin with everybody, which could transform the whole nation for the better.

According to Oset, women are species that God has soft spot for and as such frequently grants their prayers.

The cleric urged women and mothers across the country to be the intercessors to the almighty to help the nation in times of challenges.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Abosede Adimabua, the Chairperson of Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) noted that the prayer session would help the country to overcome its challenges.

