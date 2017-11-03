Chief Imam Lauds Community For Religious Tolerance

THE Chief Imam of Ilorin, the Kara State capital city, Sheikh Bashir Solihu, has commended residents of Egosi community in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state for exhibiting a high level of religious tolerance and harmony.

Imam Solihu gave the commendation during the installation of Imam Abdulrasak Akewusola Suleiman as the new Chief Imam of Egosi Central Mosque.

The programme also featured the raising of a N500 million appeal fund for the completion of the town’s central mosque project.

Solihu particularly praised the Christians in the community for always identifying with and supporting their Muslim neighbours, describing the development as unprecedented in the history of the state.

He noted that the love and understanding existing between Muslims and Christians in the town was worthy of emulation by all sections of the country.

Imam Solihu, who doubled as the representative of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari, praised the Egosi Traditional Council headed by Oba Daniel Dada for ensuring unity among the people.

He urged the new Imam to imbibe the virtue of honesty, diligence and righteousness in the discharge of his responsibility.

“I am highly delighted and elated beyond words and want to commend you for this show of love and affection.

“This high-level religious tolerance and unity is superb and unprecedented in the history of the state and I implore you to maintain the tempo,” he said.

Oba Dada, in his remark, thanked the gathering for the honour done the community through their presence.

“We will continue to support and associate with every laudable project, irrespective of religion, in moving our community forward,” he said.

Chief Sunday Adetona, the Odofin of Egosi and Alhaji Badirudeen Bqlogun Baba Adini of Egosi both appealed to the wealthy individuals and groups to contribute to the development of the community.

Imam Suleiman thanked the people of the community for the confidence reposed in him and promised to justify the confidence.

The gathering also witnessed the presence of Chief Imams from neighbouring towns such as Omu-Aran, Osi, Oko, Arandun, Odo-Owa-Kajola and Oke-Onigbin.