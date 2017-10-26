Civil Defence Nabs Fake Doctor in Kwara

Posted on Oct 25 2017
THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Kwara command on Monday paraded one Ahmed Olalekan for parading himself as a medical doctor.

Olalekan who hails from lgbayeodo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State was arrested in Aboto, in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Parading the suspect, the NSCDC Commandant in Kwara, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla, said the suspect was arrested on October 19 for allegedly claiming to be a doctor.

He said the suspect was arrested when he was in the process of treating an unsuspecting patient who is a blind man.

The commandant said the suspect defrauded the victim to the tune of N290,000 and would soon be charged to court.

