Clean Energy: Government Should Take the Bull by the Horns

Eyitayo A. Oyelowo

Worried about the continued depletion of the environment and its attendants consequent to man’s existence, some weeks ago, more than ten thousand anti-G20 protestants stormed the city of Hamburg in Germany to demonstrate against a planned meeting of the G20 leaders holding in Germany where they were expected to deliberate on various issues of interests to them.

But some people opposed to the gathering of the most powerful leaders, embarked on peaceful protests. Although there were heavy police presence in the city in anticipation of the anti-G20 protest, the protesters seem unperturbed as they went ahead, though peacefully.

Media reports says the first batch of protesters numbering 1,200 arrived the city through rail transportation displaying banners with various inscriptions.

The protesters according to reports, stopped intermittently at shopping malls to pass their messages.

Their grouse with the G-20 leaders according to media reports, indicated that the protesters were worried that the powerful G-20 leaders who have been responsible for ‘’climate catastrophe’’, have failed to address the negative effect on the world.

The above scenario which played out in Germany few weeks ago depicts the extent to which climate change is taking its toll on the world and people are tired to folding their arms and watching.

In Nigeria, the situation is even worse, lack of proper protection of the environment according to experts have continued to cause depilation to the Ozone layer, poor crop yield, increase in road traffic accident due to poor visibility and air mishaps have led to the death of many Nigerians.

Speaking on the effects of climate change and global warming which are consequences of man’s activities, an environmental expert and Deputy Director of the Kwara State Ministry of Environment, Mr. Ajide Sunday attributed many factors responsible for climate change.

“Through explorations, pollution, construction and lumbering, we have in many ways tampered with nature and its originality altered. Not only that, the ozone layers are depleting thereby making ray of sun and lightening have direct effect on man, vegetation and the ecosystem in general”, he observed.

While proffering solutions to the challenge, Sunday acknowledged the role of the government in sustaining the environment and reducing negative effects of climate change.

Though the State government under the leadership of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, has begun the installation of solar powered streetlights in the State. The production of solar energy is clearly a way to diminish our dependency to fossil fuels, and is a good way to mitigate global warming by lowering the emission of greenhouse gases. Renewable energy as seen is a necessary step toward sustainable energy development, diminution of the use of fossil fuels and mitigation of climate change.

Ajide said his ministry has mapped out dumpsites and bins to curb indiscriminate disposal of waste as a way of fighting flooding head- long and to also prevent epidemics across the State.

He added that a law banning people from cutting down trees indiscriminately without approval from the government is already in place.

“There is a policy on ground to protect our environment from being proliferated with harmful substances. We have our forest guards too across the state carrying out monitoring.

“Most importantly, the environmental impact assessment act of 1992 would be fully invoked on deviants especially those that sprout up gas stations in forbidden areas. Anyone trying to commence any project now must undergo the environmental impact assessment to ascertain whether or not he is qualified”.

However, for an environmental activist and coordinator organization for the sustenance of the Nigeria environment (OSNE) Angela Okoye, government has not done enough to curtail environmental hazards in the country in recent times.

She said, the consciousness about our environment has not reached the peak despite the fact that a lot of awareness and publicity bordering on environmental protection thrives daily.

Explaining further, Okoye noted that the way the world was created, nature was molded to be in harmony with man and the disconnect we see in our environment today is as a result of man’s negative interactions with the environment.

She added that in the course of making a livelihood, utilization of the fossils, our quest for development, urbanization and deforestation for the purpose of firewood, we had tampered with nature and distorted all these arrangements.

Besides that, as non-governmental organization we do a lot of sensitization and awareness programme coupled with service delivery and community demonstration as a way of making inhabitants to imbibe the culture of environmental protection.

She, however, cautioned that if we keep doing harm to the environment and not do enough to protect and guide it jealously, the global village might just find itself battling acute water shortages and serious environmental degradation.