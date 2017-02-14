Cleric Advises Nigerians to Shun Desires For Material Wealth

Posted on Feb 13 2017 - 1:06pm by Eyitayo
THE Chief Imam, University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaneey Oladosu, has urged Nigerians to de-emphasise their desire for to acquire material wealth and other vices.

Prof. Oladosu made the call in Ilorin on Sunday during a lecture entitled: “Spiritual Investment: the potentialities of the Human Soul,” at the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) 2017`s Day of Honour.

He advised Nigerians to rise above temptations of the devil by obey the injunctions of Almighty God.

Oladosu, who teaches at the institution`s Department of Art Education, expressed regret that accumulating wealth through illegal means was now the order of the day, even if it meant  killing fellow humans.

Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

‘‘In the physical world, individual at this stage act under the influence of the devil. They become arrogant, pompous, stubborn and insolent,’’ he said.

The don urged Muslims to, at all times, comply with the injunctions of the Holy Quran, as well as the sayings and practices of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking, Mr Abdulwaheed Odeyinka, the National President of UNIFEMGA, advised the Federal Government to make use of indigenous economic theories to address the recession.

Odeyinka stated that the nation possesses the human capital which is capable of turning around the nation’s economic fortunes.

Also, Prof. Hussein Oloyede, Vice-Chancellor of Summit University, Offa, Kwara, urged the people to continue to remember that all humans would die and return to their Creator.

He said it was not enough to be seen worshiping God always without corresponding good character.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recipients of the awards included, Alhaji Wasiu Akewusola, General Manager, Lagos State New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Dr Olasunkanmi Olawale of the OAU Department of Chemistry and Dr Sherifat Adesunkanmi, Department of Management and Accounting of OAU.

The association also presented special awards of excellence to Alhaji Abdurahman Balogun, NAN`s Assistant Editor-in-Chief and Prof. Abdulwahab Egbewole of the University of Ilorin.

NAN

