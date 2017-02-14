Cleric Warns Nigerians Against Wild Celebration of Valentine Day

Posted on Feb 13 2017 - 12:17pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
67
Related
Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara, BOI, to Incorporate Social Investment Programme Beneficiaries Into Cooperative Groups

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

3 Nabbed For Exhuming Corpses From Graves in Ilorin

Nigeria school children, girl child education in Nigeria, Girl child education in Kwara State, pupils, students, school children, Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, Ebola Virus Disease, EVD, Ebola Epidemic, Teachers in Nigeria, Schools resumption

Kogi Govt. to Feed 181,000 Pupils to Complement FG’s Feeding Programme

Kwara Command Trains 58 Police on Fire Arm Handling

Ilala bridge, Shaare oke-ode road, ifelodoun Local Government Area, Kwara road, Roads, Road construction, construction of roads in Ilorin, Construction of roads in Kwara, Dr. Amuda Kannike, Kwara State Commissioner for works, #Saymaigida, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed for second term

Shoddy Job: Kwara May Terminate Ilala Bridge Contract

PASTOR Charles Abiola of Christ land Ministry, Sango, Ilorin, has warned Nigerians against wild celebration of Valentine on February 14.

Abiola gave the warning on Sunday in Ilorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the country’s present situation did not demand elaborate celebration.

He said Valentine should be a time to celebrate the loved ones, but in Nigeria’s situation, it should be on a low key as things were not working well as expected of the country.

”Nigeria is facing an economic down-turn and many things are wrong with the country. We should rather celebrate our loved ones in form of sober reflection.

”Every Nigerian should know this is not the time to make merry, rather we should use the opportunity to pray to God for divine intervention,” he said.

He advised the youth not to over celebrate as they had turned valentine to a day to practise immoral things and get out of control by engaging in adultery, drinking and smoking different kinds of hard drugs.

The pastor advised parents, pastors and imams to warn their children and followers against flirting around on valentine day and do things in Godly way.

The cleric said St. Valentine was known to be a ‘philanthropist’ and a lover of everybody around him and therefore, deserved his famous hype from every path of the world, saying February 14 date was widely celebrated in the world.

NAN

Leave A Response