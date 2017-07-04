CO Adebayo Commends Gov Ahmed’s Initiative on Revenue Generation

A former civilian Governor of Kwara State and one time Senator, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo has commended the state government for the arrangement put in place to improve its internally revenue drive.

According to him, the establishment of the KWARA State Internal Revenue Service will reduce government’s frequent dependence on the Federal Government for the execution of projects and spendings on other overhead cost.

Chief Adebayo,a former Minister of Communications and a Chieftain of the proscribed pro-democracy group National Democratic Coalition (NADECO),said he was impressed with the arrangements put in place by the government but however, stressed the need for the government to ensure that what is generated is applied for the purpose it was intended.

The former governor who said he supports the idea of continuity in governance appealed to incoming administration in the state to continue and improve on this policy of internal revenue generation so as to better the living standard of Kwarans.

On the recent celebration of Kwara at fifty, Senator Adebayo said the state still has a long way to go and called for more proactive actions to improve the status of the state and the people.

He recalled that within his three months in office as governor before the civilian government under which he served was ousted in a military coup, his administration built six thousand classrooms across the state.

The former Minister expressed concern over the future of the youths not only in the state but across the country lamenting that their situation has worsened as most of them have refused to personally improve themselves despite all available opportunities.

Chief Adebayo described the rate of unemployment in the country as alarming stating that it has never been as worst as this and therefore called on government to urgently address the trend while the issue of unequal spread of federal appointments should also be looked into.

Answering another question, the former governor said he would not vie for any elective position again in the country but rather play an advisory role and ensure that the next entrants into politics are better than the present crop of politicians.