COESU Drags Kwara Govt to Court

THE last may not have been heard over last week’s suspension of the proscription of union activities at the College of Education, Oro, Kwara State as the affected union has perfected plans to challenge the order in court, The Point has gathered.

The union had on Tuesday last week protested the nonpayment of its 14 months’ salary arrears, which saw them chasing away management staff and shutting down the school in the process.

In reaction to the protest, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, through the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajia Aminat Ahmed, announced the suspension of union activities in the school, describing the union’s action as unbecoming.

Hajia Ahmed said security would be tightened within the institution, adding that immediate investigation into the causes of the protest would be carried out and warned that perpetrators of the protest would be brought to justice. The union is, however, not taking lightly the order as according to multiple union sources, they would challenge the order in court.