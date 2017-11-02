Collapsed Bridge: KWHA Tasks Ministry of Works on Repair

THE Kwara State House of Assembly has directed the state’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry to embark on desilting of drainages across the state to check incessant collapse of bridges and culverts in the state.

The House gave the directive in its Tuesday’s sitting, following a Matter of General Public Importance raised by Abdul Rafiu Abdulrahman representing Ilorin North-West Constituency, on the need for the reconstruction of Adangba/Abayawo/Okelele/Kongbari road and culvert by the state government.

According to a report monitored on The Independent, Matthew Okedare, the deputy speaker, who presided over the sitting, said the directive became imperative to prevent further collapse of bridges and culverts in the state and improve vehicular movement.

The legislature equally mandated the ministry to make the monthly environmental sanitation more effective to further reduce blockage of drainages and other environmental hazards in the state.

The House also directed its committee on energy, works and transport to visit the road, as well as Alagbado and Coca-Cola collapsed bridges with a view to giving first-hand information on the affected bridges latest next week Thursday.

Abdulrahman had, while raising the matter, narrated the ordeal of the people of the area since the collapse of the culvert, and appealed to the House to urge the state-owned road maintenance agency to wade in, in view of its strategic importance to the socio-economic emancipation of the state.

Other members who spoke on the matter frowned at the non-implementation of the resolutions of the House, in respect of some collapsed bridges and culverts in Ilorin metropolis and advocated the resuscitation of the weekly briefing of the parliament by the commissioners in the state on the activities of their ministries.