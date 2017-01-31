Commission Earmarks N900m For LG Polls in Nasarawa

NASARAWA State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), says it plans to spend N900 million on the conduct of local government elections in the state.

Dr Abdullahi Modibbo, Chairman of the commission disclosed this in Lafia on Tuesday while defending the commission’s budget before the State Assembly Committee on NASIEC, Multilateral Cooperation and Community Development.

He said that the commission plans to use card reader machines for the polls.

Modibbo told the committee that the card reader had been successfully used in three states of the federation and Nasarawa would not be an exception.

He added that an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre would be established at the commission, to facilitate the use of the card readers.

However, Mr Tanko Tunga, Chairman of the committee observed some discrepancies in the commission’s budget and ordered for the postponement of the hearing “to harmonies the figures.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last local government election in the state was conducted in 2014.

