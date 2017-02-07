Commissioner Blames Drug Abuse For Social Vices

Posted on Feb 6 2017
ALHAJI Mahmud Ajeigbe, the Kwara Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Sunday in Ilorin attributed increase in social vices to the prevalence of drug abuse in the society.

Speaking at a seminar on drug abuse, organised by the Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ajeigbe said 80 per cent of societal ills were perpetrated by youths addicted to hard drugs.

He therefore called for a community-based action towards eradication of social vices such as thuggery which were induced by drug addiction or abuse.

He said that adequate attention should be given to causes of drug abuse among the youth and called for concerted efforts by government to tackle the menace in the society.

Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe, Kwara state commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Muhammad Ajeigbe, Osun State speaker, Rt. Hon Najeem Salam, Nigerian Union of Journalist Kwara State, NUJ, National union of Journalists, Nigeria Union of Journalists

According to the commissioner, the state Drug Abuse Control Committee impounded 400 bags of cannabis sativa weighing over 4, 356kg in a warehouse in Ilorin on Jan 9 this year

Mr Reuben Apeh, state Commandant, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said drug abuse had physical, psychological and social consequences on addicts.

Represented by Mr Friday Oluwi, Apeh urged JCI to take the message to schools across the state for proper orientation and re-orientation.

The President of the association, Kayode Ehindero said JCI was an organisation of young people between the ages of 18 and 40, committed to instilling leadership instinct in youths.

NAN

