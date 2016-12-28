Community Donates Security Posts to Police Command in Kwara

OMU-ARAN Community in Irepodun Local Government Area, Kwara, on Tuesday donated three security posts to the Police Command in the state to enhance its operations.

The posts, built by the Omu-Aran Development Association, were located along Omu-Aran-Ipetu-Ekan, Omu-Aran-Ekan and Omu-Aran-Iloffa road.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye, while handing over posts, said the gesture was aimed at complimenting the effort of the police in the area.

He said the project was part of the community’s contribution toward enhancing the operation of the various security organs in area.

He said the community had earlier donated two Toyota Hilux vans to the police as part of effort to enhance its performance.

Ibitoye said the gesture would help some commercial banks to re-open their branches closed in 2013 following attacks by armed robbers in the area.

