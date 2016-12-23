Contractor Hands Over IVTEC, Ajase to KWSG, to Commence Q1 2017

FOLLOWING completion of the construction of International Vocational, Training and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC) at Ajase-Ipo, the contractor in charge has handed over the edifice to the Kwara State Government.

Speaking during the formal handing-over ceremony on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Engr. Musa Yeketi expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractor.

The Commissioner noted that the handing over demonstrates the determination of the State government to ensure that training commences at the vocational college in the first quarter of 2017.

He disclosed that in making this a reality, the State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has ordered equipment for the various workshops at the college which will arrive for the commencement of operations in 2017.

Continuing, Engr. Yeketi said that the institution will kick start with training in five areas including Automobile, Carpentry, Building and Construction, Welding, and Electrical Engineering.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the State government has recruited staff of the college who will undergo a three-month training at the Alfred University in New York.

He noted that Governor Ahmed last May signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the university in New York for management and technical collaboration.

Engr. Yeketi also explained that IVTEC is different from the conventional technical schools in the country as the college will also accommodate graduates of higher institutions, who wish to acquire vocational and entrepreneurial skills and staff of industries that want to upscale their technical skills.

To ensure the sustainability and maintenance of the College, the commissioner stated that the State government has engaged a consultant to maintain facilities at the institution.

He added that IVTEC will produce skilled artisans and entrepreneurs that will contribute to the all-round development of the State and country in general.

Earlier in his remark, the representative of the construction company Mr. Adewale Lolowo attributed the successful completion of the college to the harmonious working relationship the company had with the State government.

He said that the company did not face any major challenge during the construction of the college. Lolowo also commended the State government for regular provision of necessary funds at different stages of the construction.