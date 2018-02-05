Corps Members Conduct Free Medical Check-up

Medical Outreach Group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday examined 150 sportsmen and women as part of their Community Development Service (CDS) in Ilorin South Local Government, Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach also examined and treated sports persons for free at the Kwara Stadium, Ilorin for fitness and good health.

The President of the group, Dr Wale Olatubi told newsmen after the exercise that the essence of the outreach was to create medical awareness among sportmen and women.

He said it was observed that most sportsmen and women do not take their health seriously, which had resulted to some untimely deaths among them during or after the sporting activities.

Olatubi, a product of College of Medicine, University of Lagos, led a team of nurses, laboratory scientist, doctors, dietitians, physiologists and physiotherapists for the exercise that lasted for hours.

He explained that height, weight and Body Mass Index (BIM), of participants were taken, blood pressure, lab tests were also carried out including blood sugar test.

He said a team of physiotherapists also carried out several examinations to assess and treat many for sport related injuries.

He said the dietitians also helped in recommending good diets for the obese and overweight ones.

Olatubi said the doctors also did consultations and assessed patient with any medical complaints and gave drugs for the treatment.

He thanked the team for a job well done and commended the staff of the NYSC of the Ilorin South Local Government for their support.

Over 150 sports personnel participated in the outreach.

