Creation of LCDA Will Generate Revenue, Boost Development in Kwara – Ahmed

Posted on Dec 30 2016 - 12:41pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
50
Related
Kwara Speaker, Rt, Hon. Ali Ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Scores 2016 Budget at 54% Performance

Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

FG to Establish ICT University in 2017

Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali (OON), AbdulGaniyu-Ambali, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

UNILORIN: Oloyede, Ambali In Alleged N2bn Fraud, As ASUU Petitions EFCC

Lalong, Gov. Simon Lalong, Plateau State

Workers Laud Gov Lalong of Plateau For Paying Salaries

FRSC, Road safety, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Road Safety in Nigeria, Road Safety commission, Recruitment Scam in Nigeria, Scam in Recruitment processes in Nigeria, FRSC Recruitments

We Experienced Minimal Accidents During Christmas- FRSC Boss

THE Kwara Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, says that the proposed creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, when created, will bring about development and drive revenue generation at the local level in the state.

The Governor said this on Thursday in Ilorin during the submission of the report of Committee on Creation of LCDAs by its Chairman, Alhaji Kawu Baraje.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Ahmed inaugurated the committee early last year, headed by Alhaji Kawu Barage.

Ahmed said that revenue to be generated from the planned LCDAs revenue would fund their operations and contribute to the promotion of welfare and other socio economic benefits for the people at the grassroots.

LCDA, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

He said that the proposed would not impose additional burden on an already challenged local government council system.

The governor recalled that a 13-member committee was set-up to review agitations for LCDAs in the state and determine their viability.

“Our constitution of the committee during difficult economic times and the imminent general elections, raised questions about the timing and possible political undertones for the proposition”, he said.

Ahmed said the establishment of the committee was informed by the desire of his administration to bring development to the grassroots in the state.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee Alhaji Kawu Baraje, while submitting the committee’s report, said that it received memoranda from all the stakeholders in the 16 local government areas of the state in accordance with the terms of its reference.

He also said that members of the committee had very wide consultation across the length and breadth of the state visited other relevant areas, sought and obtained relevant documents from states that had LCDAs to learn from their experiences.

(NAN)

Leave A Response