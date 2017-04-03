Culture Comes Alive at Ilorin Museum

THE National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Ilorin, Kwara State, accommodates many historical relics. But there is the need for a facelift, writes Success Nwogu

The location is unique. From the Flower Garden end of the Offa Road, Government Reservation Area, to the road next to the Ahmadu Bello Way, which leads to the Kwara State Government House, the Deputy Governor’s Office and the Banquet Hall, is where the museum is situated.

The National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Ilorin, features a serene environment that houses historical relics of past Nigerian colonial and post colonial leaders as well as cultural artifacts and traditions. It was established in 1988 as part of the mandate of the commission to establish museums in all the geopolitical zones and all 36 states in Nigeria.

On a recent visit to the museum, SUNDAY PUNCH learnt that the centre receives an average of 150 tourists weekly. Mostly art lovers, researchers and students, these tourists’ visits are said to be in awe of works on display. To receive them is the Assistant Director, Museums and Curator, NCMM Ilorin, Mrs. Omotayo Adeloye.

The museum showcases Nigerian musical instruments such as idiophones which can be grouped into rhythmic and those with combination of melodic and rhythmic components. The instruments include rattles, xylophones, log drums and silt drums. There are also membranophones such as drums of diverse shapes, sizes and functions. Also on display are aerophones which include flutes, pipe, horns and trumpets. Chordophones such as bows and lutes are also found in the facility.

There is more to this museum than meets the eye. Historical researchers will have a field day with the various traditional stools dotting a part of the centre. From Igbo to Yoruba, Edo and Nupe, there is a proud showcase of these stools. There are also exhibits of portraits and pictures of past and current Nigerian government leaders and some very notable old monarchs.

Indeed a home for tradition, there is an array of pictures and contemporary Benin works and artifacts. Interestingly, a portion of the museum is dedicated to celebrate the dexterity of some Ilorin women with crafts. There are pottery works on display at the centre.

This did not go unnoticed in the visitors’ register, where most of the tourists to the museum commended the work and pictures on display. Meanwhile, they noted that more artifacts and works should be stocked in the facility. About 30 students from the University of Ibadan, who visited the museum in 2014, recommended a pass mark but mentioned the need for an improvement in all the sectors.

In the same vein, 26 students from High School Tanke, Ilorin, said their visit was, “very educative and indeed historical.” The Overah family of Fate Area, Ilorin, after their visits on November 27, opined that, “the museum is a very interesting place but more sculptures should be showcased.”

Noting the suggestions of the tourists for a facelift and expansion at the museum, Adeloye disclosed that plans for the museum to showcase more works are underway. However, she cited that due to space constraint and power challenge, the museum may not respond to their yearnings. “Maybe in the nearest future when there is more space for gallery or more galleries, they could bring more exhibits on display,” she said.

According to her, there is a level of temperature needed to preserve the artifacts which the centre cannot guarantee regularly due to a challenge in power supply. She, therefore, reasoned that even if there was enough space, it would be unwise to stock more artifacts or art works which could be damaged by unfriendly temperature.

“The tourists feel we should add more to the exhibits; but due to lack of space, we cannot do that now. The greatest challenge is power. There is fluctuation in electricity supply. Most times, the things that we keep there, such as pottery works have minimum required climatic condition. In order to prevent rust, the air conditioner needs to be functioning always. This is now a challenge because power supply is erratic.”

“Another challenge is that we do not have enough space or enough galleries. Building is a costly project and it is not easy to put up another structure. Availability of funds is also a constraint. We have standby generator, which consumes diesel and we spend lot money on that,” she said.

Adeloye, however, said the Director General of NCMM, Alhaji Yusuf Usman, had taken giant strides and steps to ensure that the museum becomes a household name among Nigerian populace.

She said the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu-Gambari, has shown appreciable interest in and commitment to the development of the museum.

She added that the Kwara State Government provided the land and the building housing the museum. She called on individuals and corporate organisations to complement the efforts of the Federal Government to grow the facility adding that the responsibility to develop the museum should not be left for the Federal Government alone.

The museum, she said, is relevant to the society.

“Our activities are relevant to the society and corporate organisations. We are community-based and the students that come to research here learn more of the culture from us. Our slogan is preserving the authorities for posterity. If we are preserving the heritage of the land for posterity, we are impacting our society. A helping hand from corporate organisations will be of immense help to us at the museum,” Adeloye said.

