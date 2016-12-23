Developing Countries Generate 4.2m Tons of Solid Wastes – Environmentalist

DR Adeniyi Aremu of the University of Ilorin says about 4.2 million tons of solid wastes are generated from urban centres in developing countries.

The University’s weekly publication, quoted Aremu of the Department of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, as disclosing this in a paper he presented at the sixth International Conference on Solid Waste Management in Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal, India.

The environmentalist spoke on: “Waste to Energy: Developing Countries’ Perspectives”.

The don said most of the solid wastes were disposed in open dumps and uncontrolled sand fills.

“These wastes are composed of renewable energy materials with energy value of about 9.87X109KWh/day,’’ Aremu said.

He explained that the ability to capture energy embedded in these wastes is one sustainable way of reducing the quantity of wastes to be land-filled while producing electricity, heat and fuel to meet basic needs.

The publication noted that the international conference attracted more than 250 delegates from different countries.

It said further that the forum focused on issues related to innovation and implementation of sustainable solid wastes management.

The conference also considered issues on segregation, collection, transportation of wastes, treatment technology and policies.

Other topics discussed included strategies, energy recovery, life cycle analysis, climate change research and business opportunities, according to the publication.

(NAN)