Double Registration: APDA Commends INEC On Indictment Of Kogi Governor

The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has commended the action of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the double registration scam of Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello early this year.

In a statement released by the Kogi State Chairman, Hon. Abdulmumini Ibrahim at the weekend, the Party said it was very proud that the electoral umpire had proved that it meant business in its quest to enthrone a transparent and honest electoral regime in the country.

“Though we are saddened by the outright termination of employment of three staff of Commission who collaborated with the state governor to commit the illegal act, this strong statement from INEC is a reminder to all staff to rise above board and stand by what is right at all times”.

“We appeal to INEC to ensure the disqualification of the governor in any future elections due to the violation of the electoral act.

When this is done, politicians will start to abide by the rules of the game and not act above the law”, the statement said.

He equally called on the Commission to equally check its record very well and weed out more appointees that have encouraged or engaged in this double registration saga as well.

He said doing that would certainly send a strong signal to corrupt staffers of the organisation.