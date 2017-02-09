DPR Warns Marketers Against Hoarding of Petrol

Posted on Feb 8 2017 - 2:06pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
39
Related

Lagos -Ibadan, Ilorin-Kano Rail Lines to Cost Govt $7.6b

landmark university, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, David Oyedepo, DOMI, David Oyedepo Ministeries International, Bishop David Oyedepo Pictures, Bishop David Oyedepo autobiography, Bishop David Oyedepo Profile, Bishop Oyedepo

Landmark Varsity Launches ‘Stop Bush Burning’ Campaign

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Rejects N133m 2017 Agric Budget

Kidnappers Den, Suspected Kidnappers arrested by the Kwara State Police Command, ASP Ajayi- Okasanmi, Kwara State Police Command, PPRO Kwara State Police Command, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News, Crime News, Crime Rate in Kwara State, Mr. Salihu Garba

6 Persons Kidnapped in Kogi – Police

ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

LMC Postpones ABS FC, MFM Match Day 7 Encounter

THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kwara has warned marketers against fuel hoarding without inexplicable reason.

The state Operations Controller of the DPR, Mr Salvation Philip, made this known on Wednesday in Ilorin during a surveillance conducted by the department on the emerging fuel scarcity in Ilorin.

DPR, Department of Petroleum Resources, NNPC, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), NNPC Pictures, NNPC Profile, NNPC Letters of Lifting

He said that the department had begun to clampdown on filling stations in Kwara for allegedly involving in fuel hoarding.

Philip said that no station would be spared in the ongoing operation.

He said the agency was not out to punish any marketer who conducted his business within the ambit of the law and warned that any infraction would attract appropriate sanction.

The DPR boss stated that there was no reason for any dealer to hoard fuel when relevant authorities insisted that there were no plans to jerk up the pump price of petrol.

The DPR has the statutory responsibility of ensuring compliance to petroleum laws, regulations and guidelines in the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria.

NAN

Leave A Response