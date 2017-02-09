DPR Warns Marketers Against Hoarding of Petrol

THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kwara has warned marketers against fuel hoarding without inexplicable reason.

The state Operations Controller of the DPR, Mr Salvation Philip, made this known on Wednesday in Ilorin during a surveillance conducted by the department on the emerging fuel scarcity in Ilorin.

He said that the department had begun to clampdown on filling stations in Kwara for allegedly involving in fuel hoarding.

Philip said that no station would be spared in the ongoing operation.

He said the agency was not out to punish any marketer who conducted his business within the ambit of the law and warned that any infraction would attract appropriate sanction.

The DPR boss stated that there was no reason for any dealer to hoard fuel when relevant authorities insisted that there were no plans to jerk up the pump price of petrol.

The DPR has the statutory responsibility of ensuring compliance to petroleum laws, regulations and guidelines in the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria.

NAN