Drama as Pastor Oyedepo Uses Bouncers to Prevent Wife’s Burial in Kwara

Posted on Jun 13 2017 - 10:39am by Eyitayo
IT was a bizarre drama at the Oke-Andi area of Ilorin, Kwara State over the weekend when an Abuja- based Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Jacob Oyedepo, allegedly used ‘bouncers’ to disperse relatives and friends who had gathered to bury his wife.

The late woman, Mrs. Christiana Adetola Oyedepo was to be buried on a property she was said to have developed before her untimely death.

Mrs, Oyedepo (nee Abu) died on May 2, 2017 after a sickness that was said to have lasted for about three months. She was aged 45 years.

According to New Telegraph, the incident sent tongues wagging as to why a cleric would take such a step over a woman that was married to him for 17 years and had four kids before she died.

According to the report, the pastor had attempted to sell the uncompleted property and was concerned that burying his wife on the site would discourage prospective buyers from the property.

Family members claimed that the deceased had embarked on the project with loans obtained from a cooperative society and was still servicing the loan when she died.

The deceased was said to have been a teacher in one of the public schools in the state and had developed the property on her own.

It was gathered that their marriage had been rocked by allegations of maltreatment allegedly by the cleric but that the deceased had kept it under wrap to prevent public ridicule.

  1. oj mike June 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm - Reply

    What realky is happening ?
    A clergy preventing the burial of his wife that’s strange .

