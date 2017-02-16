Driver, 57, in Court For Alleged Reckless Driving, Death of Pedestrian

Posted on Feb 16 2017 - 7:08pm by Eyitayo
A 57-year-old driver, Abdulsalam Abdulquadr, on Thursday appeared in an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court for allegedly knocking down a pedestrian who later died in the hospital.

Abdulquadr is facing a charge of reckless driving, which he pleaded not guilty.

The accused, who resides at Afeyin Area of Eleko in Ilorin, was alleged to have knocked down a pedestrian who was crossing to the other side of the road at Ita-Alamu Area of Ilorin.

court, Justice, Law, Law Reports, Magistrate Courts in Nigeria, Magistrate Courts pictures, Magistrate Courts in Kwara State

Prosecutor James Odaodu told the court that the accused drove in a dangerous manner by reversing on the public highway on Ita-Alamu Area of Ilorin.

Odaodu said that the accused drove in a manner which had no regard to traffic rules.

“The accused knocked down a pedestrian who was crossing the road while he was reversing at top speed.

“The  victim sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the General Hospital, Ilorin where he was  confirmed dead,’’ he said.

He said the offence contravened Section 23 of the Road Traffic Law.

The defence counsel, Abdulfatai Abdulkareem, urged the court to grant bail to the accused on liberal terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate Nurudeen Adeyanju, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in the like sum, and adjourned the case till March 6 for hearing.

NAN

