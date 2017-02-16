Education: School Proprietor Wants Kwara Govt to Improve Quality

Posted on Feb 16 2017 - 3:37pm by Eyitayo
A school proprietor, Dr Issa AbdulRaheem, on Thursday called on Kwara Government to  intensify efforts in improving quality of education in the state.

AbdulRaheem, the proprietor of Nana Aishat Memorial College, Ilorin, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He said though, the state Ministry of Education has been doing its best toward improving standard of education, there was need to do more.

AbdulRaheem urged the state government to sustain the quality of education through the quality assurance bureau.

“More efforts are needed to place the sector in its rightful place in the state,’’ the proprietor said.

AbdulRaheem urged the government to support private schools through a well-thought-out programme and policy that could develop the sector.

He said that since both the private and public schools were partners in progress, equal benefits should be extended to them.

According to him, basic amenities provided to students of public schools like textbooks, chalks, among others, should also be extended to students of private schools.

NAN

