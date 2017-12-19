EFCC Not Equipped to Fight Corruption in Nigeria- Ali Ahmad

Posted on Dec 17 2017 - 10:49am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
100
Tagged as
Related
Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Fourteen Women Get Free Fistula Surgery in Kwara

sani bello, Niger State Governor, Malam Abubakar Sani Bello

Niger State Sets Up Security Call Centre On Kidnapping

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

President Buhari Heads For Niger Republic Today

Yahaya Bello, Yahaya Bello, Prince Audu, Abubakar Audu, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Prince Abubakar Audu, Former Governor of Kogi State, Kogi State News,, Kogi, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin

Faleke, PDP Ask Kogi Gov to Resign Over Alleged Double Registration

Yahaya Bello, Prince Audu, Abubakar Audu, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Prince Abubakar Audu, Former Governor of Kogi State, Kogi State News,, Kogi, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

Double Registration: APDA Commends INEC On Indictment Of Kogi Governor

THE Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ahmad Ali has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not equipped to fight corruption.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the state of war against corruption in the country, the Ilorin-born politician said that “the EFCC can never fight corruption in this country.”

According to him, “EFCC from inception in year 2000 is the worst thing that will ever happen to us in this country. We are just fooling ourselves that we are fighting corruption but we are not fighting corruption.”

He said, “EFCC is just redefining corruption to mean pursuit of opposition members. So the fight is not against corruption but pursuit of opposition.

“EFCC cannot fight corruption; EFCC can never fight corruption in Nigeria,” said the Speaker, who spoke on the sideline at the 10th annual lecture of Justice Mustapha Akanbi (Rtd) at the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin.

He said, “ICPC is better suited because ICPC follows the rule. “You empower ICPC, because ICPC follow the rule and ICPC is best suited to fight corruption because it is attacking the process and procedure.

“Politicians are less than a thousand and that is what ICPC is following but bureaucracy is over a million.

“You can see that 90% of houses in Abuja belong to the Directors not politicians. So, we are just fooling ourselves by saying that we are fighting corruption.

It’s good, it’s popular, but I think if any government wants to fight corruption, the ICPC should be strengthened.”

Leave A Response