EFCC Not Equipped to Fight Corruption in Nigeria- Ali Ahmad

THE Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ahmad Ali has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not equipped to fight corruption.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on the state of war against corruption in the country, the Ilorin-born politician said that “the EFCC can never fight corruption in this country.”

According to him, “EFCC from inception in year 2000 is the worst thing that will ever happen to us in this country. We are just fooling ourselves that we are fighting corruption but we are not fighting corruption.”

He said, “EFCC is just redefining corruption to mean pursuit of opposition members. So the fight is not against corruption but pursuit of opposition.

“EFCC cannot fight corruption; EFCC can never fight corruption in Nigeria,” said the Speaker, who spoke on the sideline at the 10th annual lecture of Justice Mustapha Akanbi (Rtd) at the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin.

He said, “ICPC is better suited because ICPC follows the rule. “You empower ICPC, because ICPC follow the rule and ICPC is best suited to fight corruption because it is attacking the process and procedure.

“Politicians are less than a thousand and that is what ICPC is following but bureaucracy is over a million.

“You can see that 90% of houses in Abuja belong to the Directors not politicians. So, we are just fooling ourselves by saying that we are fighting corruption.

It’s good, it’s popular, but I think if any government wants to fight corruption, the ICPC should be strengthened.”