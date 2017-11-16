Embark on Public Awareness on Dangers of Water Pollution, Hydrogeologists Advise Govt

Posted on Nov 16 2017 - 10:27am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
26
Related
Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali,University of Ilorin, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

UNILORIN Explains Delay in Release of 2017/2018 Admission List

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Records 64% Pass in WASSCE

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Update: Kwara Communities Find Peace After Clash

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

How We Will Fund 2018 Budget- Minister

Ahead LG Elections: Shun Violence, But Vote Wisely, Kwarans Advised

THE Federal Government has been advised to save the country from the calamity that may emerge from pollution of the water sources across the nation by urgently taking necessary actions that discourage pollution.

The Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists (NAH), which gave the advice in Ilorin, Kwara state capital recently, asked the government to create public awareness to make people appreciate issues of climate change, environmental and socio-economic impacts on the management of water resources.

The NAH in a communiqué signed by its National President, Ehidiamhen Olumese and made available to journalists also enjoined the National Assembly to act fast on the passage of the water bill before it becomes an Act, saying the Act is urgently needed to strengthen the governance structure in the water sector.

The communiqué was issued at the end of the 29th conference of the association held in Ilorin recently, with the theme: ‘Strategies to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in water’.

The hydrogeologists, in the document, observed with concern, the effects of environmental contamination and pollution of surface and underground water resources.

They were of the view that there is the need for the government to recognise the effects of climate change on water resources, and the incorporation of such knowledge into various developmental efforts aimed at achieving the SDGs in the water sector.

The association advised the government to institutionalise good governance and best practices in the administration of the several projects in the sector. It also asked for involvement of civil society organisation as monitoring agents in the transparent execution of water resources projects in the country.

The NAH further called for training and retraining of hydogeologists and other relevant professionals to acquire appropriate skills in groundwater modelling, saying this had become the current trend in sustainable water resource management globally.

Leave A Response