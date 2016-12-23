Emir Charges Sheriff Guards on Nation’s Security

Posted on Dec 21 2016 - 2:09pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
87
Related
Saraki Oloye, Senator Bukola Saraki, STEPHEN Lynch, United States congressman, Lynch and Saraki, Kwara APC, Kwara APC Flag Off, Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC campaign Flag Off in pictures, Kwara APC pictures, Kwara APC Profile, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News

Saraki to Commission New Girls Private School in Ilorin

Ambassadors of Nigeria, Ambassadorial nominees in Nigeria, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

Kwara Nominees, Others Get Ambassadorial Postings

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Lai Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary to the All Progressive Congress, Lai Mohammed Profiles, Lai Mohammed Autobiography, Minister Of Information

“Current Hardship Not Created By Buhari Administration”-Lai Mohammed

Developing Countries Generate 4.2m Tons of Solid Wastes – Environmentalist

Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

FG to Create Jobs in 774 LG Councils Next Year

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Monday charged the Sherrif Guard of Nigeria to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure protection of lives and property.

The monarch gave the charge when he received members of the Sheriff Guard of Nigeria led by its Director-General, Alhaji Giasudeen Akorede in Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari, Chairman of Kwara Traditional Council, noted that such collaboration would assist in creating sustained peace and unity needed for development.

The monarch noted that there cannot be economic prosperity and other development in an atmosphere of chaos, acrimony and hatred.

Barike in ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Sulu Gambari, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

Sulu-Gambari urged members of the Sheriff Guard to continue to inculcate discipline in line with current realities in order to contribute meaningfully to peace in the country.

The emir commended the growth of the organisation and promised his continuous support to activities of the guard.

The Assistant National Director of the Sheriff Guard of Nigeria, Alhaji Alabi Sanni, said they were in the state for the fourth National Jamboree.

Sanni, the Kwara Commandant of the organisation, expressed gratitude to the emir for his constant assistance to the guard in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 500 officers of the guard from various parts of the country are attending the jamboree which began on Wednesday.

The Sheriff Guards, which is the first indigenous voluntary organisation, integrates education with development and prepares young people to face the challenges of life.

It promotes physical, mental, moral, spiritual, social development and self-employment scheme of youths.

(NAN)

Leave A Response