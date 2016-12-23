Emir Charges Sheriff Guards on Nation’s Security

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Monday charged the Sherrif Guard of Nigeria to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure protection of lives and property.

The monarch gave the charge when he received members of the Sheriff Guard of Nigeria led by its Director-General, Alhaji Giasudeen Akorede in Ilorin.

Sulu-Gambari, Chairman of Kwara Traditional Council, noted that such collaboration would assist in creating sustained peace and unity needed for development.

The monarch noted that there cannot be economic prosperity and other development in an atmosphere of chaos, acrimony and hatred.

Sulu-Gambari urged members of the Sheriff Guard to continue to inculcate discipline in line with current realities in order to contribute meaningfully to peace in the country.

The emir commended the growth of the organisation and promised his continuous support to activities of the guard.

The Assistant National Director of the Sheriff Guard of Nigeria, Alhaji Alabi Sanni, said they were in the state for the fourth National Jamboree.

Sanni, the Kwara Commandant of the organisation, expressed gratitude to the emir for his constant assistance to the guard in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 500 officers of the guard from various parts of the country are attending the jamboree which began on Wednesday.

The Sheriff Guards, which is the first indigenous voluntary organisation, integrates education with development and prepares young people to face the challenges of life.

It promotes physical, mental, moral, spiritual, social development and self-employment scheme of youths.

(NAN)