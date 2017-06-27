Emir of Ilorin Preaches Harmonious Co-existence

THE Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has enjoined Muslims to sustain their religious obligations after the holy month of Ramadan by living in peace and harmony with their fellow beings.

Delivering the 2017 Eid el Fitr sallah message at the Ilorin central Yidi Praying Ground on Sunday in Ilorin, the emir said they should abstain from any action(s) that could cause disunity among members of the society.

Alhaji Gambari also appealed to government at all levels to make welfare of the masses their priority.

In his sermon shortly after the two-rakat prayers, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Soliu, described life and everything therein as vanity, stressing that Nigerian leaders should learn from the rise and fall of the past world leaders.

He also warned citizens to shun all forms of violence and dishonourable attitudes that could lead to disunity among communities and the entire country at large.

The cleric therefore prayed for harmonious working relationship among the entire citizens as well as economic recovery for the nation.

Source