Emir of Ilorin Promises More Support For UNILORIN

Posted on Oct 14 2017 - 5:06pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
71
Tagged as
Related
FGC Ilorin, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

OPINION: Re: FGC Ilorin And Indebtedness to Food And Stationery Suppliers

Unilorin, Unilorin, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University Education in Nigeria

UNILORIN Produces 89 First Class Graduates

vice chancellor of kwasu, kwasu,naallah kwasu vc, kwara state university

Vice Chancellors Call For Repositioning of Nigerian Varsities

Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

Workers’ Strike: NGO Urges Kogi Govt to Dialogue

Anti-grazing Law: BNSG to Build 6 Pivot Ranches

THE Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has disclosed that his support for the authority of the University of Ilorin will continue to take priority to further enhance nation-building and human development.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari stated this on Tuesday when the Duo of the outgoing and incoming Vice Chancellors of the University, Professors Abdulganiyu Ambali and Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, paid him a courtesy visit at ancient palace of Emir of Ilorin.

The Emir who commended Prof. Ambali for his laudable achievements in the last five years urged the newly appointed VC to imbibe the spirit of continuity in the administration of the institution.

He also advised the management of the University to strive towards ensuring that UNILORIN remain the best and most subscribed University in Nigeria stressing that, “You are our pride and I want you to keep the good work up. ”

ROYAL NEWS reports that Prof Ambali had earlier informed the monarch of the forthcoming 33rd convocation ceremony of the University and formally introduced the incoming VC who will take over mantle from him in few days time.

He also assured that the University will always consult the Emir at all times in ensuring more is achieved for the benefit of research promotion and human capital development.

Source

Leave A Response