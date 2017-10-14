Emir of Ilorin Promises More Support For UNILORIN

THE Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has disclosed that his support for the authority of the University of Ilorin will continue to take priority to further enhance nation-building and human development.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari stated this on Tuesday when the Duo of the outgoing and incoming Vice Chancellors of the University, Professors Abdulganiyu Ambali and Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, paid him a courtesy visit at ancient palace of Emir of Ilorin.

The Emir who commended Prof. Ambali for his laudable achievements in the last five years urged the newly appointed VC to imbibe the spirit of continuity in the administration of the institution.

He also advised the management of the University to strive towards ensuring that UNILORIN remain the best and most subscribed University in Nigeria stressing that, “You are our pride and I want you to keep the good work up. ”

ROYAL NEWS reports that Prof Ambali had earlier informed the monarch of the forthcoming 33rd convocation ceremony of the University and formally introduced the incoming VC who will take over mantle from him in few days time.

He also assured that the University will always consult the Emir at all times in ensuring more is achieved for the benefit of research promotion and human capital development.

