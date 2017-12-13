Empowerment: Institute Trains 96 Orphans, Less-privileged Youths in ICT Free in Plateau

A-PLUS Computer Training Institute Ltd., on Monday graduated 96 orphans and less privileged youths it trained in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) free in Plateau.

The Proprietor of the institute, Mr Sylvanus Koppe, who made this known at the graduation ceremony in Jos, said that the training lasted six months from June to December.

“This gesture is aimed at complementing government’s efforts in reducing poverty and vices among youths.

“The beneficiaries cut across various religious beliefs and ethnic backgrounds in the state.

“The gesture is borne out of my desire to give the less-privileged youths, particularly the orphans the needed support that will spur them towards greatness.

“Today, we are graduating 96 of them whom we have trained in ICT and other computer applications.

“These beneficiaries are not all Christians nor are they purely Muslims; all I can say about them is that they are all orphans and less privileged.

“We believe that the knowledge gained will assist them to become self-reliant and become better persons to themselves and the larger society,” Koppe said.

The proprietor said that it was the desire of the institute’s management to make the free training continuous but it was hampered by lack of funds.

He urged philanthropists and other well meaning Nigerians to assist it in achieving its goals of empowering less-privileged youths.

Mr Danladi Mann, the Plateau Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development commended the institute for the gesture and described it as “timely”.

“The youths who form the larger part of our population need this kind of support to enable them become useful to themselves, families and their society,” Mann said.

The commissioner urged other philanthropists to support and complement government’s efforts of ensuring a better and favourable future for the younger generation.

NAN