ESSPIN: Kwara Model for Education in Nigeria

KWARA State has been described as a gateway to education development in Nigeria on account of its implementation of education reforms.

The team leader of Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria (ESSPIN) in Kwara State, Chief James Fadokun stated this on Tuesday when he led other members of the agency on a courtesy to the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed at the Government House, Ilorin.

Fadokun commended the State government for its tremendous achievements in the education sector through the programme which has been replicated in other states.

While highlighting ESSPIN achievements in the state since 2008, the team leader disclosed that no fewer than 14,000 teachers were trained to enhance their productivity while managers in the education sector were supported in the aspect of capacity building so as to encourage them.

He, however, appealed to the State government to sustain the programme with a view to promoting quality education in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

The team leader informed Governor Ahmed that ESSPIN programme will be concluded in the State by March to be replaced by another educational development program. According to him, Kwara is among the DfID target states for development.

Fadokun told the governor that the organisation had achieved a lot in the aspect of community engagement, saying that about N500million had been contributed by communities across the State to the project.

In his response, Governor Ahmed pledged that his administration will continue to develop the State education sector.