Excel Stars FC Donate Items to Orphanage Home in Ilorin

Posted on Jul 26 2017
EXCEL Stars Football Club of Ilorin, on Saturday visited and donated items to the Kwara Motherless and Orphanage home, Pipeline, Ilorin.

The President of the Club, Engr. Dare Benjamin, while speaking at the home, said the visit and donation was part of the social responsibilities of the football club.

Benjamin explained that, the club is owned by young Nigerians who are excelling in their various field of endeavours with the aim of taking young boys off the street in the future.

“This club’s vision is to be listed in the Nigeria Stock Exchange in the next couple of years to come and play in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“We have established it to blow into a full international standard football club with a vision to take children off the street and give them life through football.

“We are young professionals from different fields you can think off and we contribute money to run the club.

“We have started today and we will make it a regular routine to reach out to this home at all times, so that we can help alleviate challenges facing here in our own little way” Benjamin said.

The President promised that he will arrange a meeting with members that are medical practitioners to come and do medical check up for the children to know if any is in need of any urgent medical attention.

He directed the home to forward to his office its urgent needs so the club can attend to which ever it can handle without any delays.

Responding on behalf of the home, Mrs. Olufunke Ajayi, thanked members of the club for the gesture.

She said that there are categories of children that the home is taking care of.

Ajayi explained that the home is owned and managed by the Kwara State Government through the ministry of women affairs and social development.

“We have different categories of children here, from abandoned to ones taking from lunatics on the street.

“Some of our children are grown, I can even confirm to you that one of them is writing WAEC this year” Ajayi said.

Benjamin led the club’s former President, Malam Yinka Omar, captain, Wale Shittu, other executives and members to the home.

Items donated include, noodles, teddy bears, snacks, clothing, bedding, beverages among others.

