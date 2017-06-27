FAAC: Kwara Govt Releases Details of June Allocation

THE Kwara State Government has released its federal allocation figures for the month of June, 2017.

In a statement issued on Friday, the State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu disclosed that the State government received a total of N2, 484, 424, 334.43 as allocation for June.

Banu said that the sum was made up of statutory allocation of N1, 377, 946, 516.95, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N740, 466, 876.53 and Exchange Difference of N366, 010, 940.95.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the 16 local governments in the state got a total of N1, 821, 214, 308.6 as allocation for the month of June.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation figures, Banu said that the local councils received statutory allocation of N1, 159, 758, 726.52, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N420, 046, 556.56 and Exchange Difference of N241, 409, 025.47, totaling N1, 821, 214, 308.6