FAAC: Kwara LG Workers May Receive Two Months Salary

INDICATIONS emerged yesterday that the employees of the 16 Local Government Councils in Kwara State may receive two months’ salaries this month.

Facts available to The Herald indicate that with the State government’s initial release of N2billion to the councils out of the N5.1billion it recently received as its share of the Paris Club refund from the Federal Government, and the N2.6 billion received by the local governments as federal allocation for the month of July, a little over N4 billion would be available to clear part of the salary arrears.

The Herald also gathered that the 16 local government councils require about N2.1 billion to meet their monthly obligations to pensioners, SUBEB and local government staff.

It would be recalled that following the receipt of the N5.1b second tranche of Paris Club refund, the Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed had approved the release of N1b to local councils in the State to offset part of their salary arrears.

He also met with stakeholders and officials of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the State to discuss how the proportion of the fund meant for salaries will be shared.

But in response to appeals by workers and stakeholders as well as an understanding with State lawmakers, Dr. Ahmed also released additional N1 billion to the 16 local government councils to enhance their capacity to settle workers’ salary arrears.

However, with the announcement yesterday by the Kwara State Government that the 16 local governments (LGs) in the State got a total of N2, 600, 159, 007.12 as allocation for July, hopes are high that the councils would be able to meet their financial obligations to the workers for July.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has announced that it received a total of N3, 669, 988, 263.89 as its share of the federal allocation for the month of July, 2017.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin, said that the amount was an increase over the N2, 484, 424, 334.43 that the State government received in June.

Banu stated that the sum was made up of statutory allocation of N2, 892, 563, 436.42 and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N777, 424, 827.47.

The Commissioner further revealed that the 16 local governments (LGs) in the State got a total of N2, 600, 159, 007.12 as allocation for July, against the N1, 821, 214, 308.6 they received last month.

A breakdown of the allocation figures shows that the LGs got a statutory allocation of N2, 158, 751, 253.97 and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N441, 407, 753.15.

Source: The Herald