FAAC: KWSG Releases Details of December Allocation

Posted on Dec 17 2017 - 8:06am by Independent Kwaran
THE Kwara State Government got a total of N3, 316, 266, 827.70 as its share of the federal allocation for the month of December, 2017.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the amount was an increase over the N2, 906, 079, 253.93 the State government received in November.

Banu said that the December allocation is made up of statutory allocation of N2, 572, 710, 088.71 and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N743, 556, 738.99, totaling  N3, 316, 266, 827.70

He also disclosed that the 16 local government councils in the State got a total of N2, 371, 238, 596.74 as allocation for the month of December. This is against the N2, 092, 002, 058.42 they received from the Federation Account last month.

The Commissioner said that the LGs’ allocation is made up of statutory allocation of N1, 949, 343, 244.85 and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N421, 895, 351.89.

