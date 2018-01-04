Family Donates Equipment to ECWA Hospital in Kwara

MEDICAL equipment worth millions of Naira have been donated to Dr Herbold ECWA Hospital by the family of late Dr Elias Oladipo in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara to boost healthcare in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment, whose cost was not disclosed, was donated in commemoration of the 10 years remembrance of Oladipo by his family.

NAN also learnt that Oladipo was the first medical doctor from Omu-Aran.

Some of the donated items included wheelchair, digital infant weighing scale, suctioning machines, ambulance bag and adult weighing scale.

Others are oxygen cylinder with gauge, rubber tubing and hospital stretcher.

Mrs Elizabeth Oladipo, the wife of the deceased, while handing over the items on behalf of the family, said the equipment were donated based on the list submitted to it when the hospital management was contacted.

She said Oladipo was sometimes at the early stage of his life admitted and successfully treated in the hospital when he was struck by lightning.

“When he was struck by lightning, although he survived, but some Sango worshipers in the community came around and insisted that he must die from the injuries he sustained.

“They claimed that it was a taboo for lightening to strike a person and the victim would still be alive to tell the story.

“We stood our ground and quickly rushed him to Dr Herbold hospital where he was treated successfully and discharged.

“So since he has been nursing this idea of giving back to the hospital but fortunately he could not fulfil this ambition,” she said.

Prof. Adebola Olayinka, Oladipo’s eldest child, in her remark, described the donation as a life time achievement for the family.

“I am now a fulfilled person with this thing becoming a reality since the idea was muted by my father but he couldn’t live to achieve it,” she said.

Elder James Afolayan, Chairman of ECWA District Community Health Programme in Kwara, while receiving the items, described the development as unprecedented in the history of the hospital.

He thanked the family for the kind gesture and promised to use the items judiciously.

“This donation is very timely and very essential to the operation of the hospital in providing unhindered access and quality treatment,’’ he said.

