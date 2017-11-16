FG Need to Encourage Local Auto Firms- Forgo Chief

THE Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Forgo Battery Company Limited, Mr. Joseph Offorjama, has said the Federal Government is not sufficiently patronising indigenous auto companies, contrary to its campaign for the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.

He stated that the insufficient government’s patronage for indigenous products was negatively affecting auto industry in the country.

In the report by The Punch, he urged federal and state governments to patronise the indigenous auto companies to boost the growth of the industry and fast-track industrialisation, employment generation and economic growth.

He spoke on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme certificate to Forgo Battery Company Limited by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.