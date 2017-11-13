FG Should Harness Solar Energy Potential- Rubitec MD

THE Federal Government has been urged to participate actively in the development of solar energy industry in Nigeria, so as to facilitate speedy economic growth and massive industrialization.

Addressing the press at the training of stakeholders in the solar energy industry in Lagos yesterday, the Managing Director of Rubitec Power Ltd, Mr. Bolade Soremekun, said: “Solar energy is costly.

Individuals cannot afford it, even if you bring the price down. It can only run effectively through Private Public Partnership (PPP)”.

He described solar energy sector as the fastest growing business and should not be neglected.

His words: “There has to be an alternative. We cannot be waiting eternally for DISCOS and endlessly for the transmission system and gas from the Niger Delta”.

Mr. Soremekun noted that Kwara and Ogun states were already in tune with solar energy.

He said: “Kwara has flagged off with ‘Operation Light Up Kwara’.

Also ‘Gbamu Gbamu Irritation Project’ via solar energy in Ogun State has been completed”.

Mr. Soremekun explained that the training of stakeholders was put together to enable them know all about the technology.

“We want them to know how it works, the panel, inverter, connection and the battery. We will be organizing training every two months by next year.

“Nigeria needs an alternative. We cannot continue to depend on DISCOS.

It is that need that makes solar energy the fastest growing business in Nigeria.

Many bigger organizations, especially banks have started using solar to power ATM and make it work round the clock”.

On partnership with Jinko Solar, he said, “Jinko Solar is the biggest in terms of having the largest share in Africa. All big designers doing megawatts of projects are using them”.

He described Jinko Solar products as reliable and durable, adding that, “we entered into a partnership agreement with Jinko Solar in 2016.

We are happy to become a distributor of their products and happy to relate with them as partners in progress”.