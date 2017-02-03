FG to Renovate Police Children School, Ilorin

DCP Rabiu Ladodo, Nigeria Police Force Education Officer, on Thursday expressed displeasure over infrastructural decay at Police Children’s School, Ilorin.

Speaking while inspecting the school, he said the Federal Government was committed to addressing challenges facing such schools.

He therefore promised that massive rehabilitation of the school in Ilorin would commence soon to ensure quality education to the children of security officers and the public.

Ladodo commended the staff and management of the school for their pro-activeness in the discharge of their duties.

He also commended them for ensuring high standard in teaching, urging them to sustain the tempo.

Earlier in his address, the headmaster of the school, Mr Talabi Samuel, described the visit of Landòdo as “very timely.’’

Samuel said that since the school was establishment in 1993, he was the second Education Officer to pay a visit.

The headmaster lauded Ladodo for his support, urging him to come to the aid of the school in addressing its numerous challenges.

