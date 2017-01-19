FG to Support Karu LG in Nasarawa in Infrastructure Development

Posted on Jan 18 2017 - 9:31am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
88
Related
National Assembly building Abuja, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Federal republic of Nigeria

Local Content Industry Patronage Bill Passes Second Reading in NASS

Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), NERC

NERC Indicts Ibadan DisCo Over Electrocution of Man in Ilorin

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Insists on Demolition of 2 Filling Stations in llorin

lassa fever virus, Rat, Lassa Fever, Nigeria, Kwara State, Niger state, Oyo state

Kwara Govt. Says no Outbreak of Lassa Fever, Earmarks N222m For Disease Prevention

Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali (OON), AbdulGaniyu-Ambali, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

VC Tells Unilorin Researchers to Conduct Nobel Prize Winning Researches

MR Babachir Lawal, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to support Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State toward infrastructure development.

Lawal made the pledge when he received a delegation from the community led by the Etsu of Karu, Luka Baba, a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the SGF, stated.

He said that the pledge was meant to assist the community to cushion the impact of overstretched facilities in the area due its proximity to the federal capital city.

Coat of arms of Nigeria, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

“Many workers in the capital city including public servants, reside in Karu from where they commute to and from Abuja daily.

“This has put substantial pressure on the facilities and infrastructure in Karu town.

“The Federal Government will consider assistance to the local government in the areas of roads development, electricity supply and healthcare delivery,” the SGF said in the statement.

In his remarks, the monarch noted that Karu was the closest to the seat of power and as such infrastructure provided by the state Government was being overstretched.

He appealed to the Federal Government to support the development of infrastructure within Karu Local Government.

The monarch pledged the support of his subjects to the programme of t Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, especially toward diversifying the economy.

(NAN)

Leave A Response