FG to Support Karu LG in Nasarawa in Infrastructure Development

MR Babachir Lawal, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to support Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State toward infrastructure development.

Lawal made the pledge when he received a delegation from the community led by the Etsu of Karu, Luka Baba, a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, the Director of Press in the Office of the SGF, stated.

He said that the pledge was meant to assist the community to cushion the impact of overstretched facilities in the area due its proximity to the federal capital city.

“Many workers in the capital city including public servants, reside in Karu from where they commute to and from Abuja daily.

“This has put substantial pressure on the facilities and infrastructure in Karu town.

“The Federal Government will consider assistance to the local government in the areas of roads development, electricity supply and healthcare delivery,” the SGF said in the statement.

In his remarks, the monarch noted that Karu was the closest to the seat of power and as such infrastructure provided by the state Government was being overstretched.

He appealed to the Federal Government to support the development of infrastructure within Karu Local Government.

The monarch pledged the support of his subjects to the programme of t Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, especially toward diversifying the economy.

(NAN)