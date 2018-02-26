Firm Gives School Girls ICT Training in Kwara

IN a bid to foster empowerment, self-confidence, expansion of choices, and improved access for the girl child, iSON BPO in conjunction with the Kwara State Ministry of Education embarked on a six (6) day intensive training on information communications technology for one hundred (100) Senior and junior secondary school girls from ten (10) different schools in Kwara state.

According to The Vanguard, the aim is to educate the girls and change the World. With this in mind, iSON BPO offered specific support and opportunities by providing incredible tools for engaging students in the classroom, making teaching more participatory.

The girls had the opportunity to use iSON’s state-of-the-art training facilities equipped with Computers and other 21st century gadgets to enhance their learning.

In the course of the training, the girls were encouraged to adopt research techniques that helped them build basic computer literacy.

It is believed that in places where textbooks are old-fashioned, the internet can offer ways to connect with current events and up-to-date knowledge can be tapped from the endless information in the global community.

Other areas covered during the training includes; Detailed and practical knowledge on computer memory and operating systems, computer hardware and software such as; windows XP and OS, Microsoft office (Word & spreadsheet) basics, introduction to the internet and E-mailing.

With excellent team drawn from InfoTech, Training, Operations and Human Resource, iSON BPO was able to add gadgets and life- advice to the classroom experience.

Issues like relevance and sustainability were adequately addressed. Having identified the fact that audio-visual material can be used as instructional tools to aid learning, as it is widely known to arouse learning interest of students within their age brackets and also sustain effective learning, iSON BPO gave audio visual learning materials containing all the topics covered during the training, elaborate illustrations or demo on the use of software applications as souvenirs for the 100 girls and other students in the schools who were not in attendance. It is believed that this will further strengthen the Girl Child and position her for a brighter future.

This gesture has received tremendous commendations and request from stakeholders to further continue this programme hence, iSON and the Kwara State Ministry of Education hopes to continue this laudable scheme to educate, inspire and equip school girls with the skills and resources to pursue opportunities in computing fields.