Firm Unveils Roll-out Plan For Light Up Kwara Phase 2

Posted on Aug 4 2017 - 3:40pm
ONE of the two firms executing Light-Up Kwara (LUK), the solar-powered streetlight project of the Kwara State government, Rubitec Power Limited, has released a comprehensive installation roll-out plan for the second phase of the initiative.

It was gathered that the roll-out plan, which was made available by the State Ministry of Energy, indicated that civil works component and the streetlight installation will be covered in three phases over a period of six months.

For section 1, a total of 256 poles will be deployed, covering 8.70km of roads across three routes within the Metropolis, including Kulende Estate Junction – FCMB Murtala road, Maraba – Oja-Oba and General Roundabout – Oja-Oba.

Kwara road, Roads, Road construction, construction of roads in Ilorin, Construction of roads in Kwara, Dr. Amuda Kannike, Kwara State Commissioner for works, #Saymaigida, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed for second term

For section 2, 392 poles will be erected across six routes, covering 9.952km. The routes to be covered are Michael Imodu – Offa Garage, Offa Garage–Unity roundabout, Unity roundabout – FCMB Murtala, Geri Alimi – CAILS and other roundabouts within the Metropolis.

The road length to be covered under the third phase is 6.36km with 196 poles installed across four routes including Emir’s road – Post Office, Balogun Fulani – Gambari, Yebmot roundabout – Adeta roundabout and Abdulkadir road, Ilorin.

The N6 billion Light Up Kwara project was initiated as part of efforts to improve security in the state and boost commerce.

The project is in two phases with the first phase covering 78 kilometres of dualized roads within Ilorin metropolis, while the second phase would go outside the metropolis like Offa in Offa Local Government Area; Omu-Aran, Moro and Edu Local Government Areas and subsequently to every other LGAs in the state.

Power for the street lights with be generated and distributed through the innovative Solar Power Tunnels, the first of its kind in Nigeria, said the Commissioner.

The project, he said, would be financed through a Private Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement over a period of 10 years, adding that the private partners will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project before transferring the assets to the state government.

