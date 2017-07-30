First Phase of CVR Concluded in Kwara

Posted on Jul 29 2017 - 5:15pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
87
Tagged as
Related
Gang rape, rape in Ilorin, Rape case in Nigeria, Remanded in Prison, rapists, Rape in Nigeria, Rape in law, Nigerian Weekly Law, weekly law report, Rape cases in NIgeria, Rape Cases in Kwara state, Law Reports

Husband of Four Wives Dies While Having Sex With Mistress in Ilorin

Video: Man Caught on Camera Stealing Shoes From a Store in Ilorin

Gov Ahmed, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Stakeholders Criticise Gov Ahmed Over Dilapidating Indoor Sports Hall

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

FAAC: Kwara LG Workers May Receive Two Months Salary

N-power, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

Unserious N-Power Beneficiaries May be Prosecuted For Fraud

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Kwara and has commenced the display of the Voters’ Register, to enable voters to make their claims and objections.

INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Kwara, Mr Paul Atser, announced this on Monday in Ilorin, after inspecting the display of the register.

Atser said the display of the register would run for five days, to end on Friday, July 28.

“The display and filing of claims and objections will be carried out for five days, between Monday, July 24, and Friday, July 28, 2017,” Atser added.

He, therefore, called on the voters that had registered to strive to cross-check if their data were appropriately documented, during the display period.

Atser said the second phase of the CVR exercise would commence on July 31, 2017 and run for three months.

He appealed to all eligible voters who had yet to register, to do so during the second phase of the CVR exercise.

Source

Leave A Response