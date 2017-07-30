First Phase of CVR Concluded in Kwara

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Kwara and has commenced the display of the Voters’ Register, to enable voters to make their claims and objections.

INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Kwara, Mr Paul Atser, announced this on Monday in Ilorin, after inspecting the display of the register.

Atser said the display of the register would run for five days, to end on Friday, July 28.

“The display and filing of claims and objections will be carried out for five days, between Monday, July 24, and Friday, July 28, 2017,” Atser added.

He, therefore, called on the voters that had registered to strive to cross-check if their data were appropriately documented, during the display period.

Atser said the second phase of the CVR exercise would commence on July 31, 2017 and run for three months.

He appealed to all eligible voters who had yet to register, to do so during the second phase of the CVR exercise.

