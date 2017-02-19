Follow Due Process, Kwara APC Tells Defectors

WORRIED by the influx of some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country, the Kwara State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Ishola Balogun Fulani, at the weekend disclosed that all the defectors from the opposition parties must follow due process.

He said that the defection of the opposition party members was an indication that the APC has become a stronger party that would lead the nation to the promised land.

Speaking to journalists, Fulani said: “All the decampees would not be allowed to move to the ruling party through the state level, but through the ward level.”

